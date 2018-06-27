Anthony Martial could leave Manchester United on free deal

Bengaluru, June 27: Lack of regular playtime with Manchester United in the Premier League cost Anthony Martial dearly as the French forward was surprisingly dropped for the World Cup in Russia. The Euro 2016 runner-up wasn’t considered best by Didier Deschamps as he went for Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Corentin Tolisso and Olivier Giroud over the United youngster.
Although Martial is all but set to leave the club this summer, some reports suggest that he could possibly be the next Paul Pogba. Martial’s contract runs out in 2019 and his future suitors are excited on the prospect that he could potentially come on a free next summer.
Favourites to sign Martial are Pogba’s former club are Juventus. Ironically, Juve had signed Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer as Pogba too complained about lack of play time under Sir Alex Ferguson, only to return to the PL club as their most expensive transfer ever.
Anthony Martial is also seemingly set for a same fate, only that his chances of returning back to the Premier League outfit seem bleak. Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, has revealed that the France winger is on the market.
Lamboley told RMC Sport earlier this summer: “After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United.
"There are lots of factors, and right now it’s too early to talk about them."
Juventus will be wary of his cost though, as United have slapped a hefty £100m price-tag on Martial as they look toward off suitors. Moreover, Juventus could be tempted to wait another six to eight months and offer Martial a pre-contract agreement in his final months of his United contract. However, Juventus also face stern competition from Tottenham Hotspurs and Chelsea, who could shell out the money this summer to acquire Martial.
Martial, who has scored 36 goals in 136 games during his time in England, joined Manchester United in a deal which, as reported at the time, cost United €40m, potentially rising to €65m.
