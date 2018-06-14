Football

Antoine Griezmann is 'the boss', says Kylian Mbappe

Posted By:
France forwards Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann (centre) and Kylian Mbappe
Kazan, June 14: France star Antoine Griezmann has shown he is "the boss" since Euro 2016, according to team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Didier Deschamps' men, runners-up at their home European Championship two years ago, enter the World Cup in Russia as one of the favourites.

That is in part thanks to Griezmann, the Atletico Madrid forward having top-scored at Euro 2016 with six goals.

Mbappe, another one of France's attacking talents, said Griezmann had already shown he could lead his nation at a major tournament.

"I think that he is the boss since the Euro already," he said Wednesday (June 13).

"When you end the European Championship the best goal-scorer in your own country, you show the world that you have the shoulders to handle the pressure.

"It's true that he went through a bad patch following the competition but he showed how an amazing player he was and he is by scoring goal after goal.

"He will be pivotal for us if we want to get results."

France begin their Group C campaign against Australia on Saturday (June 16) before meetings with Peru (June 21) and Denmark (June 26).

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
