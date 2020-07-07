Antoine Griezmann to Eden Hazard: Three mega-money deals from last summer who failed to shine

Bengaluru, July 7: We got to see some really big deals taking place last summer all over the continent of Europe. Every big-money deal comes with incredible pressure to deliver on a weekly basis with immediate effect but it is not as easy as it sounds.
Many of the mega moves in the past did not see an immediate success but in the long run, they have proved to be justified ones. Here, we will take a look at three of the big-money arrivals from last summer who have failed to justify their price tag yet.
Antoine Griezmann: €120 million
Following his incredible success in Spain with both Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid and also with France at the international level, Griezmann was snapped up by Barcelona last summer on a fee believed to be €120 million. However, the move has so far been far from successful as the Frenchman just does not seem to fit in Barcelona's system.
The Frenchman has not only lost the spotlight he enjoyed during his Atletico days but also lost his place in the starting XI of the Blaugrana in recent weeks having started three of the last four La Liga games on the bench. Despite the fact that he has scored 15 goals in Barcelona colours so far in his debut campaign, his season will still be regarded as a flop due to the standards he set for himself formerly.
Joao Felix - €127 million
Last year's European Golden Boy Joao Felix had to deal with two incredible weights on his shoulders this season following his move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica. The price tag of €127 million comes with a lot of expectations and on top of that, the Portuguese international was expected to fill in the shoes of Antonie Griezmann on an immediate basis.
For a 20-year-old, this was too much of an ask. The youngster has scored eight goals so far in his debut season at Wanda Metropolitano while providing three assists. Felix still has time on his hand to turn his fortunes though.
Eden Hazard- €100 million
Another top player who has so far failed to shine after his dream move is Eden Hazard. The Belgian made his dream switch to Santiago Bernabeu last summer and the stage was set for him but injuries and fitness issues ruined his performance for Los Blancos in his first season.
The graceful attacking midfielder has just started to showcase his enormous talent at the Spanish capital club as Real Madrid enjoy a four-point lead at the top of the table. All Zidane can hope for now is that the maestro can stay fit and keeps working his magic just like he did at Chelsea.