Antonio Conte slams Premier League over schedule

Bengaluru, November 20: Antonio Conte has slammed the Premier League fixtures list ahead of Chelsea's visit to Azerbaijan followed by a game against Liverpool in the same week.
The two sides grabbed three points last week as the Blues routed West Brom 4-0, while the Reds defeated Southampton 3-0.
However, the Blues boss Conte claims that the Reds have an additional day of rest because their Champions League game with Sevilla is on a Tuesday while his team play 24 hours later after making a long-trip to Qarabag which is a tough outing compared to a trip to south of Spain.
Chelsea struggled last time in late September when they played their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in Spain on a Wednesday before playing league leaders Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday which the Blues lost 1-0.
And while indicating to that incident, Conte has now said that having so little time to get ready for a major Premier League game after a European away game isn't right and has blamed Premier league fixture planners for the same.
“For sure who prepares these fixtures must pay great attention,” Conte said.
"It was a pity to play against Manchester City only two days after we played Atletico Madrid away.
"We came back at 5:00 am on Thursday and played on Saturday against Manchester City.
"Sometimes, the people who prepare these type of fixtures must pay more attention to give every team the same possibility.
"I think against Manchester City they were favourites and we stayed very close but if we won against Manchester City the distance is not nine points.
“Don’t forget now we have another problem because we are going to play at Qarabag on Wednesday and then we go back to London at five, six o’clock, but we have another great game against Liverpool on Saturday. Is it normal, this? I don’t think.
“If someone wants more balance in this league I think they must pay greater attention before to prepare the fixtures.”
Chelsea currently have a three-point advantage over the Merseysiders, however, can't rest players midweek because of they are currently second in the Champions League table, behind Roma and will still play a high voltage against Atletico Madrid in the last group match at Stamford Bridge.