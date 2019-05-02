Antonio Lopez Habas named ATK coach

Kolkata, May 2: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have named Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas as their new head coach for the upcoming season.
Lopez has previously been successful with ATK, catapulting them to victory in the inaugural season of ISL in 2014 and helping them reach the semifinals in 2015.
Known for his unconventional moves and aggressive style, Lopez is a fan-favourite and extremely popular in the city of Kolkata.
💥 GUESS WHO'S BACK??!!!— ATK (@ATKFC) May 2, 2019
#AamarBukeyATK #BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/5EH2vTX0cQ
"I'm very proud to be the head coach of ATK. I've always had the feeling that I'll be back to train the team. I'm sure that with the support of the fans, and us working together, we'll get the recognition and the results that the club deserves. Success will be achieved when we aspire to compete hard and add to the professional growth of the club. Many thanks to ATK for showing their confidence in me yet again," said Lopz after signing the deal.
The 61-year old used to play as a defender in La Liga for clubs such as Sevilla, Real Murcia and Burgos CF. He has had an extensive coaching career where he managed the Bolivian national team and appeared with them at two Copa America tournaments. Lopez was also hired by Valencia CF as their head coach in La Liga.
"I'm glad to welcome back our new head coach, Antonio Lopez Habas to the ATK family. I wish him all the best to carry our two-time championship legacy forward. He is an exceptional manager and I'm hopeful Lpoez will lead the way for ATK with his unique strategies and his enthusiasm," said ATK owner Sanjiv Goenka.
(Source: ISL Media)