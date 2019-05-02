Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Antonio Lopez Habas named ATK coach

By
Antonio Lopez Habas
Antonio Lopez Habas has previously been successful with ATK, catapulting them to victory in the inaugural season of ISL in 2014. Image: ISL Media

Kolkata, May 2: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have named Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Lopez has previously been successful with ATK, catapulting them to victory in the inaugural season of ISL in 2014 and helping them reach the semifinals in 2015.

Known for his unconventional moves and aggressive style, Lopez is a fan-favourite and extremely popular in the city of Kolkata.

"I'm very proud to be the head coach of ATK. I've always had the feeling that I'll be back to train the team. I'm sure that with the support of the fans, and us working together, we'll get the recognition and the results that the club deserves. Success will be achieved when we aspire to compete hard and add to the professional growth of the club. Many thanks to ATK for showing their confidence in me yet again," said Lopz after signing the deal.

The 61-year old used to play as a defender in La Liga for clubs such as Sevilla, Real Murcia and Burgos CF. He has had an extensive coaching career where he managed the Bolivian national team and appeared with them at two Copa America tournaments. Lopez was also hired by Valencia CF as their head coach in La Liga.

"I'm glad to welcome back our new head coach, Antonio Lopez Habas to the ATK family. I wish him all the best to carry our two-time championship legacy forward. He is an exceptional manager and I'm hopeful Lpoez will lead the way for ATK with his unique strategies and his enthusiasm," said ATK owner Sanjiv Goenka.

(Source: ISL Media)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue