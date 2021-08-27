Are Manchester United making a mistake by not signing their former hero?

Kolkata, August 27: Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players to have revelled for Manchester United, seems to be on his way to cross the rivalry between the Red Devils and their cross-town rivals Manchester City.
The Portuguese superstar is seemingly desperate to make his way out of Juventus and the Cityzens are supposedly the only club interested in his services.
Imagining
Ronaldo
in
Manchester
City
colours
will
be
difficult
for
even
the
neutrals
let
alone
the
Manchester
United
fans
but
the
deal
seems
to
be
pretty
much
done.
Manchester City finally conceded defeat in their pursuit of their primary target Harry Kane with the England skipper himself confirming on social media that he will remain a Spurs player for at least this season.
Pep Guardiola, in desperate search for a proven goalscorer, has identified Ronaldo, one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football, as an alternative to Kane.
And,
even
at
the
age
of
36,
the
five
time
Ballon
d'Or
winner,
remains
one
of
the
best
footballers
in
the
planet
and
will
definitely
make
the
Cityzens
a
lot
stronger.
However, as per rumours, Ronaldo and his representatives first approached Manchester United which is understandable given what the club means for the player but the Red Devils passed the opportunity to sign their former hero. This is a surprising decision by the Manchester United board to say the least.
Despite
his
age,
Ronaldo
remains
pretty
much
at
his
peak
and
would
have
certainly
improved
their
attack.
He
knows
what
it
means
to
play
for
one
of
the
biggest
clubs
in
world
football
and
would
have
given
his
everything
for
the
club
that
made
him
the
player
he
is.
The probable reason for United passing on the opportunity to sign Ronaldo might be his age. But, the club also signed players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani at the twilight of their respective careers in the past.
Ronaldo
still
remains
pretty
much
at
the
top
of
his
fitness
levels
and
has
what
it
takes
to
sustain
at
the
top
level
of
the
game
for
a
few
years
to
come.
The
club's
self-contradictory
stance
on
their
belief
in
youth
becomes
more
and
more
confusing
now.
United are badly in need of a goalscorer with Cavani's fitness levels questionable and Anthony Martial clearly not being good enough as a first-choice.
Mason Greenwood is a talent who can become a world-beater but he is still at his development phase. Ronaldo might have been a short-term fix at Old Trafford, but he could have been the spark the Red Devils have been craving for since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.
Seeing Ronaldo donning the Manchester City shirt will be difficult for the Manchester United fans but they have only themselves to blame.