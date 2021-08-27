Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Are Manchester United making a mistake by not signing their former hero?

By

Kolkata, August 27: Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players to have revelled for Manchester United, seems to be on his way to cross the rivalry between the Red Devils and their cross-town rivals Manchester City.

The Portuguese superstar is seemingly desperate to make his way out of Juventus and the Cityzens are supposedly the only club interested in his services.

Imagining Ronaldo in Manchester City colours will be difficult for even the neutrals let alone the Manchester United fans but the deal seems to be pretty much done.

Manchester City finally conceded defeat in their pursuit of their primary target Harry Kane with the England skipper himself confirming on social media that he will remain a Spurs player for at least this season.

Pep Guardiola, in desperate search for a proven goalscorer, has identified Ronaldo, one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football, as an alternative to Kane.

And, even at the age of 36, the five time Ballon d'Or winner, remains one of the best footballers in the planet and will definitely make the Cityzens a lot stronger.


However, as per rumours, Ronaldo and his representatives first approached Manchester United which is understandable given what the club means for the player but the Red Devils passed the opportunity to sign their former hero. This is a surprising decision by the Manchester United board to say the least.

Despite his age, Ronaldo remains pretty much at his peak and would have certainly improved their attack. He knows what it means to play for one of the biggest clubs in world football and would have given his everything for the club that made him the player he is.

The probable reason for United passing on the opportunity to sign Ronaldo might be his age. But, the club also signed players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani at the twilight of their respective careers in the past.

Ronaldo still remains pretty much at the top of his fitness levels and has what it takes to sustain at the top level of the game for a few years to come. The club's self-contradictory stance on their belief in youth becomes more and more confusing now.

United are badly in need of a goalscorer with Cavani's fitness levels questionable and Anthony Martial clearly not being good enough as a first-choice.

Mason Greenwood is a talent who can become a world-beater but he is still at his development phase. Ronaldo might have been a short-term fix at Old Trafford, but he could have been the spark the Red Devils have been craving for since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Seeing Ronaldo donning the Manchester City shirt will be difficult for the Manchester United fans but they have only themselves to blame.

Comments

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Cairns health update
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 12:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments