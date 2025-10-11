Football Argentina Triumphs 1-0 Against Venezuela Thanks To Giovani Lo Celso's Goal Argentina returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Venezuela, thanks to Giovani Lo Celso's goal. The team dominated possession and maintained their strong record against La Vinotinto. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 13:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Argentina secured a narrow 1-0 win against Venezuela, with Giovani Lo Celso scoring the decisive goal. The match took place at Hard Rock Stadium, where Argentina's team, led by Lionel Scaloni, managed to edge out their opponents in a friendly encounter. Despite missing Lionel Messi and coming off a loss to Ecuador in their last World Cup qualifier, Argentina started strong in Miami.

Lautaro Martinez nearly scored early with a half-volley, while Nico Paz's long-range shot was deflected onto the post by Venezuela's goalkeeper Jose Contreras. Alejandro Marques missed a crucial chance for Venezuela when he headed Gleiker Mendoza's cross wide. This miss proved costly as Lo Celso capitalised on a quick counterattack, scoring in the 31st minute.

The world champions faced a scare when Teo Quintero hit the crossbar in the 74th minute. Despite Contreras' efforts to deny Martinez multiple times, Argentina held on for the win. This victory marked Argentina's 26th triumph over Venezuela in 31 encounters. They maintained their dominance with 68.6% possession and an expected goals (xG) of 2.85 from 11 shots on target.

Venezuela, on the other hand, has now lost four consecutive matches for the first time since a five-game losing streak in 2021. They narrowly missed out on the Inter-confederation playoffs and are struggling to find form. Argentina avoided back-to-back losses for the first time since November 2016 with this win.

Argentina's performance was generally dominant throughout the match. Their ability to control possession and create opportunities was evident despite not converting more chances into goals. The team's resilience and tactical discipline were key factors in securing this victory against Venezuela.

This result highlights Argentina's continued strength and ability to perform under pressure without some of their star players. It also underscores Venezuela's ongoing challenges as they seek to improve their form and results on the international stage.