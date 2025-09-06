US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Doubles Men's and Women's Final on TV and Online?

Football Armenia vs Portugal Live Streaming; Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in WC Qualifiers Match Today in India, UK and other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 19:57 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Armenia vs Portugal Live Streaming: Portugal are set to lock horns against Armenia in an important World Cup Qualifiers match on Saturday (September 6).

Armenia and Portugal both will kickstart their World Cup qualification campagin for the global tournament next year, and will be hoping for a positive start.

Portugal enters this qualifier on a wave of confidence, having recently triumphed in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League. Their journey to that title involved impressive victories over top European teams such as Spain and Germany, cementing their status as one of the continent's elite sides. Under the management of Roberto Martínez, Portugal boasts a star-studded lineup led by the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 40 years old remains a critical figure in the squad. Ronaldo, playing domestically for Al-Nassr, has maintained his goal-scoring form for the national team and is expected to spearhead Portugal's attack. His history against Armenia is compelling, having scored five goals in four matches, including a memorable hat-trick during a Euro qualifier in 2015. Portugal also faces squad challenges with Rafael Leao sidelined due to a calf injury and Diogo Dalot withdrawing with a muscle problem, but replacements like Nuno Tavares bolster their depth.

Armenia, ranked 105th by FIFA, welcomes Portugal with ambitions to upset the odds. The home side, coached by Yeghishe Melikyan, is rebuilding after a tough run that saw them relegated to League D in the Nations League following heavy playoff defeats. Their form leading into this match has been mixed, struggling to find consistent victories with just one home win in their last six competitive outings. Key players like Lucas Zelarayan, Eduard Spertsyan, and Edgar Sevikyan will take on the challenge of containing Portugal's dynamic attack. Yet, Armenia remains an underdog against a team accustomed to high-level competition and boasting a much deeper talent pool.

The psychological and emotional undertones add a layer of poignancy to this fixture. Portugal will take the field for the first time since the tragic passing of forward Diogo Jota, with midfielder Ruben Neves honoring his late teammate by donning his number 21 jersey. This adds extra motivation for the Portuguese squad to make a strong start to their World Cup qualification campaign.

Armenia vs Portugal Live Streaming: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action Today?

Armenia vs Portugal Live Streaming in India

The Armenia vs Portugal match will telecast on Sony Sports network from 9:30 pm IST, whereas the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Armenia vs Portugal Where to Watch in UK

The Armenia vs Portugal match can be live-streamed via Premier Sports network from 5 pm BST on Saturday.

How to Watch Armenia vs Portugal in USA?

The match will start at 12 pm ET/9 pm PT on Saturday and will be streamed on Fox Sports, Vix and Fubo app and website.