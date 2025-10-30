Arsenal Defeats Brighton 2-0: Saka And Nwaneri Shine In EFL Cup Match

Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Round 4 Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, advancing to the EFL Cup quarter-finals. Despite a shaky start, Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka scored in the second half. Piero Hincapie and Kepa Arrizabalaga were key in maintaining a clean sheet for Arsenal. The Gunners initially struggled after Mikel Arteta made 10 changes from their previous win against Crystal Palace.

Brighton had opportunities to lead before halftime but failed to capitalise. Stefanos Tzimas and Georginio Rutter missed chances against Kepa Arrizabalaga, who also saved a long-range shot from Carlos Baleba. Jan Paul van Hecke's close-range header also went off target. Their missed chances proved costly when Arsenal took the lead in the 57th minute.

Mikel Merino set up Myles Lewis-Skelly with a backheel pass, allowing him to assist Nwaneri for a first-time finish into the bottom-right corner. After taking the lead, Arsenal appeared more composed. Eberechi Eze had a shot blocked, and Merino's header was saved by Jason Steele. However, Saka scored five minutes after coming on, securing Arsenal's win.

Despite Brighton's efforts, they couldn't find the net, leaving manager Fabian Hurzeler frustrated with their performance in front of goal. Brighton managed 1.53 expected goals (xG) from 18 shots compared to Arsenal's 1.19 from 16 attempts. This inefficiency highlighted their struggles in converting chances into goals.

The match was notable for Max Dowman becoming the youngest player to start for any Premier League team in all competitions at just 15 years and 302 days old. His appearance marked a significant milestone as he became the first player under 16 to achieve this feat.

Nwaneri's goal was his first of this season for Arsenal and his fourth in six EFL Cup appearances for the club. His contribution was crucial in helping Arsenal maintain their momentum throughout the competition.

Overall, Arsenal's young talents delivered impressive performances that contributed significantly to their success against Brighton. The team's ability to adapt and perform well despite numerous changes highlights their depth and potential as they progress further in the tournament.