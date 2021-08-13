Arsenal and Spurs battling each other for Bundesliga midfielder, best move for the player?

Kolkata, August 13: The rumour mill is strong in England about Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria's proposed a move to the Premier League with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur keen on the signature of the 24-year-old.
Over
the
last
few
years,
the
Swiss
international
has
been
touted
as
a
transfer
target
for
big
clubs
like
Manchester
United,
Liverpool
and
Atletico
Madrid
but
an
injury-ravaged
last
season
for
the
German
giants
has
seen
his
stock
fall
dramatically.
The combative midfielder was priced at £43 million last summer but it is believed that his asking price has dropped significantly. It is reported that a fee of just £17 million could be enough to bring Zakaria to the Premier League this summer, which could prove to be a bargain signing and both Spurs and Arsenal are interested in the former Young Boys star.
There
is
interest
from
the
likes
of
Everton
and
West
Ham
United
too,
but
it
is
the
two
North
London
giants
who
are
believed
to
be
leading
the
chase.
Both Spurs and Arsenal had torrid seasons last time out and will be keen to come up with much better showings this campaign. It will be the second full-season of Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal and the job at his disposal remains as monumental as it was when he took charge following the sacking of Unai Emery.
On
the
other
hand,
Spurs
have
also
endured
a
significant
dip
in
form
and
status
over
the
past
couple
of
years
and
have
a
new
manager
in
the
form
of
Nuno
Espirito
Santo
at
the
helm.
Both the clubs are light years away from the likely title challengers like Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea and would benefit from signings like Zakaria. But, from the player's point of view, a move to Arsenal makes much more sense and the biggest reason behind that is that he is likely to get more playing time at the Emirates when compared to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Arsenal midfield looks like a complete mess with Thomas Partey struggling with recurring injuries and Granit Xhaka not being consistent enough. Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock both are likely to depart the club while Mohamed Elneny is not good enough to warrant a regular spot in the starting XI. The Gunners have recruited a highly-rated young midfielder in the form of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht but it remains to be seen how he fares at a bigger stage.
Spurs, on the other hand, have a much better midfielder in terms of both quality and depth. They have as many as six options in the middle of the park in the form of Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko while Eric Dier also more than comfortable at the base of midfield.
Zakaria is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter at Spurs but at Arsenal, he should get regular minutes on the pitch. Therefore, from the player's point of view, a move to Arsenal over Spurs looks like a no-brainer.