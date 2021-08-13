Football
Arsenal and Spurs battling each other for Bundesliga midfielder, best move for the player?

By

Kolkata, August 13: The rumour mill is strong in England about Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria's proposed a move to the Premier League with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur keen on the signature of the 24-year-old.

Over the last few years, the Swiss international has been touted as a transfer target for big clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid but an injury-ravaged last season for the German giants has seen his stock fall dramatically.

The combative midfielder was priced at £43 million last summer but it is believed that his asking price has dropped significantly. It is reported that a fee of just £17 million could be enough to bring Zakaria to the Premier League this summer, which could prove to be a bargain signing and both Spurs and Arsenal are interested in the former Young Boys star.

There is interest from the likes of Everton and West Ham United too, but it is the two North London giants who are believed to be leading the chase.

Both Spurs and Arsenal had torrid seasons last time out and will be keen to come up with much better showings this campaign. It will be the second full-season of Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal and the job at his disposal remains as monumental as it was when he took charge following the sacking of Unai Emery.

On the other hand, Spurs have also endured a significant dip in form and status over the past couple of years and have a new manager in the form of Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm.

Both the clubs are light years away from the likely title challengers like Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea and would benefit from signings like Zakaria. But, from the player's point of view, a move to Arsenal makes much more sense and the biggest reason behind that is that he is likely to get more playing time at the Emirates when compared to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Arsenal midfield looks like a complete mess with Thomas Partey struggling with recurring injuries and Granit Xhaka not being consistent enough. Lucas Torreira and Joe Willock both are likely to depart the club while Mohamed Elneny is not good enough to warrant a regular spot in the starting XI. The Gunners have recruited a highly-rated young midfielder in the form of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht but it remains to be seen how he fares at a bigger stage.

Spurs, on the other hand, have a much better midfielder in terms of both quality and depth. They have as many as six options in the middle of the park in the form of Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko while Eric Dier also more than comfortable at the base of midfield.

Zakaria is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter at Spurs but at Arsenal, he should get regular minutes on the pitch. Therefore, from the player's point of view, a move to Arsenal over Spurs looks like a no-brainer.

Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 11:21 [IST]
