Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa: Watkins brace helps down Gunners

By Timothy Abraham
Ollie Watkins
Arsenal suffered back-to-back home Premier League defeats after Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium

London, November 9: Ollie Watkins took his tally to six Premier League goals for the season as Aston Villa claimed a shock 3-0 victory at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Villa had taken lead when Arsenal defender Bukayo Saka accidentally slid the ball into his own net, before Watkins made the result certain in the second half.

The striker finished off a fine team move when he headed in from close range, and then fired an angled shot through the legs of Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno a few minutes later.

1
2128356

It was Arsenal's second consecutive home league defeat of the season following a 0-1 loss to Leicester at the Emirates last month.

Story first published: Monday, November 9, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
