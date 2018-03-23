Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico want former Liverpool keeper Gulasci

Bengaluru, March 23: Arsenal are set to go head to head with rivals Chelsea and Atletico Madrid for in-form RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi.
Arsene Wenger is expected to revamp his squad and a new goalkeeper is high on his shopping list and the former Liverpool keeper has managed to impress the Frenchman.
Petr Cech has been unconvincing since his switch from Stamford Bridge three years ago and has been at fault for many a goal this season.
Reports claim that the Gunners boss has been keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, who has been outstanding in the Bundesliga this term.
The Hungarian international valued at £25million ticks plenty of boxes, he is 6ft 3in, commands his box and will qualify as a home-grown player due to his five years at Liverpool where he failed to make the grade.
Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on things as they potentially plan for life after Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgian keeper will not discuss his future at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season, with Real Madrid hot on his trail. Gulacsi joined the Bundesliga side from RB Salzburg in 2015 and has made 73 appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.
The former Liverpool keeper was rated the best keeper in the German top flight by respected magazine Kicker before the winter break. The Hungarian penned a new deal to keep him at the Red Bull Arena until 2022.
But with Leipzig sixth in the league and two points outside the top four, failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League will make it tough to hold on to their top stars.
Naby Keita will move to Liverpool in the summer with Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner wanted by a host of clubs as well. Now, the news of Gulasci being linked with big clubs in Europe will not be welcomed by the German giants.
