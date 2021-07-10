Arsenal complete signing of left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica

Bengaluru, July 11: Nuno Tavares, who has proved himself an impressive creative outlet from the left flank for Benfica, has now signed a long-term deal with Arsenal.
The Gunners confirmed that Tavares had joined on a long-term deal, with Arsenal having paid the Primeira Liga side a reported €8million plus add ons.
Since coming through the club's youth academy, Tavares made his senior debut in the Portuguese Super Cup win over Sporting Lisbon in August 2019.
The left-back made 25 league appearances for Benfica, 17 of which were starts, and proved himself, creating 23 chances in the Portuguese top flight, laying on four assists.
Our new No 20 💛 pic.twitter.com/18H57Be65v— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2021
He will link up with the Arsenal squad after travelling from Portugal and completing his period of isolation in the United Kingdom.
"When I finished the season my agent told me that Arsenal were interested in me," Tavares told the club's official website.
A message from our new man 👋 pic.twitter.com/9uk7aQC8Pv— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2021
"In the first instance I was very happy and after this I dreamed about it, and [spoke about it] with my mum. I was so excited to be here, and now I'm here I'm so happy.
"I'm so excited because it is a big club and for me as a young guy, it is a pleasure to be here.
"[Manager] Mikel [Arteta] and [technical director] Edu helped me so much.
"They speak with me every time, and call me and I feel people want me here. I like that because I need this power and I'm so grateful for this."
Arteta said: "We welcome Nuno to the club. He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s.
"Nuno's arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch.
"We look forward to Nuno's arrival soon, his integration into the Arsenal family and playing in front of our fantastic supporters."
Arsenal had a poor season last time around as they could finish only eighth in the Premier League, thereby missing out on qualifying for European Cup competitions for the first time in many years.
The Gunners will begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign at promoted side Brentford on August 13.
(With inputs from OPTA/Arsenal media)