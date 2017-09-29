Alexandre Lacazette not a fantastic signing for Gunners, claims Arsenal cult hero

London, Sep 29: Former Arsenal cult hero Alexandre Hleb has suggested that Gunners world record signing Alexandre Lacazette has not improved the team and is no better than their current number nine Olivier Giroud.
Arsene Wenger made the former Olympique Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette as their costliest ever signing as the EPL giant paid €50 million plus add-ons for the 26-year-old this Summer.
The French striker seems to have settled quickly in new surroundings in Epl, where he already scored four goals in seven appearances. However, according to Alexander Hleb, who faced his former side in their 4-2 Europa league defeat with Bate Borisov, on Friday claimed that although the overall transfer of Arsenal had been good this season. But he does not rate him as a huge impact signing for the North London side.
Hleb also hinted that he dreads that top clubs like Arsenal can no longer compete with the likes of ultra-rich clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer market.
The former Gunners forward told The Independent: “Football is a crazy world now. The market is crazy, there is just so much money involved.
“Arsenal would have wanted to sign more players but it’s too difficult to compete with the likes of Manchester City and PSG.
“The signings that did come through are good, like Alexandre Lacazette, but I can’t say that’s a 'fantastic’ signing.
“I am a fan of Giroud and I don’t think Lacazette is better than him. I think the two are on the same level.”
The North Londoners claimed two back to back wins in the Europa league as after demolishing FC Koln in the first match they again routed Bate 4-2 in the away match with two goals from Wallcot, Groud and Holding scoring once.
They will now face Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League encounter on the Weekend.