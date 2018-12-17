Arsenal face BATE as Chelsea get Malmo in Europa League

Nyon, December 17: Chelsea will face Malmo in the last-32 of the Europa League, while Premier League counterparts Arsenal take on BATE.
Maurizio Sarri's men and Unai Emery's side both progressed to the knockout stages as group winners so will play their first legs away from home.
Five-time winners Sevilla face a plum tie against Lazio and four of their former players Luis Alberto, Joaquin Correa, Martin Caceres and Ciro Immobile.
Napoli are among the favourites for the trophy, having missed out at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in a tightly contested Champions League section, and take on Zurich.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic face a daunting task against Valencia, who drop down from a Champions League group from which Manchester United and Juventus progressed.
Europa League last 32 draw in full:
Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge vs Red Bull Salzburg
Rapid Wien vs Inter
Slavia Prague vs Genk
Krasnodar vs Bayer Leverkusen
FC Zurich vs Napoli
Malmo vs Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic vs Valencia
Rennes vs Real Betis
Olympiacos vs Dynamo Kiev
Lazio vs Sevilla
Fenerbahce vs Zenit
Sporting vs Villarreal
BATE Borisov vs Arsenal
Galatasaray vs Benfica