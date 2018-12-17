Football

Arsenal face BATE as Chelsea get Malmo in Europa League

By Opta
Nyon, December 17: Chelsea will face Malmo in the last-32 of the Europa League, while Premier League counterparts Arsenal take on BATE.

Maurizio Sarri's men and Unai Emery's side both progressed to the knockout stages as group winners so will play their first legs away from home.

Five-time winners Sevilla face a plum tie against Lazio and four of their former players Luis Alberto, Joaquin Correa, Martin Caceres and Ciro Immobile.

Napoli are among the favourites for the trophy, having missed out at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in a tightly contested Champions League section, and take on Zurich.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic face a daunting task against Valencia, who drop down from a Champions League group from which Manchester United and Juventus progressed.

Europa League last 32 draw in full:

Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge vs Red Bull Salzburg

Rapid Wien vs Inter

Slavia Prague vs Genk

Krasnodar vs Bayer Leverkusen

FC Zurich vs Napoli

Malmo vs Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic vs Valencia

Rennes vs Real Betis

Olympiacos vs Dynamo Kiev

Lazio vs Sevilla

Fenerbahce vs Zenit

Sporting vs Villarreal

BATE Borisov vs Arsenal

Galatasaray vs Benfica

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
