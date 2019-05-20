Arsenal handed transfer boost by Leandro Trossard

Bengaluru, May 20: Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Genk winger Leandro Trossard after the winger hinted of a potential exit in the summer.
Trossard is a left winger who can also play as a forward and has been a sensation in Belgian league this term. He has netted 22 goals and assisted further 11 in 47 games.
The Belgian has been impressive in the playoffs, facing off against the top teams in the country and contributing six goals in 10 appearances, eventually helping his side win the league.
Arsenal are said to have looked at the possibility to sign him last January when his agent admitted a move to North London was a possibility, but the move reportedly collapsed due to lack of funds.
Champions! What an achievement with our team. #krcgenk #photonews pic.twitter.com/NchP7q2DIf— Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) May 16, 2019
However, the probability of him arriving in England has reignited after he hinted at a departure from current side Genk, suggesting that his side’s season-ending match could be his last.
Trossard spoke before Genk faced Standard Liege in their final game of the season in Belgium's First Division A and said: “Sunday’s game against Standard Liège might be my last one in a Genk shirt.”
Emery is set for a very busy summer as he looks to replace both Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck who will leave on free transfers.
Trossard, who could replace Welbeck, is reportedly seen as a player in the mould of the English international who can chip in with important goals.
The 22-year-old reportedly has been rated at least £20 million, but that is unlikely to deter Emery, who has been impressed with his productivity.
Trossard, however, is not Arsenal’s top priority target as the Gunners are reportedly in the hunt to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. But with the 26-year-old priced around £80 million by the Eagles, they might be forced to look for Trossard's signature eventually.
Emery will look to address a number of positions within his squad in the summer - most notably in defence. The Gunners are expected to make some massive changes in the squad which could see the lose as many as seven stars.