Football

Arsenal interested in signing Kai Havertz as a long-term successor to Mesut Ozil

Posted By: Prashanth Kumar
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz (Image: Twitter)
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru, April 8: It is strongly rumoured that Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz may make his debut in the coming season of the Premier League. Plenty of talks are doing rounds that Arsenal seem to be the one who might make that debut happen.

It was a dream come true for him when he joined the Bundesliga side Leverkusen at the age of 11. Havertz made his professional debut on Oct 2016 as a second-half substitute against Werder Bremen, the moment he stepped onto the pitch he earned his first record as the youngest debutant of Leverkusen side at the age of 17 years and 126 days.

His first goal, which was a crucial equalizer in a 3-3 draw against VfL Wolfsburg, also made him Bayer Leverkusen’s youngest goal-scorer. In the same season, he scored four goals, two of which came from a brace, and provided six assists. He appeared in the UEFA Champions League on three occasions but famously missed the Round-of-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid last year due to his school exams. All this has only resulted in more attention from Premier League sides like Liverpool, Arsenal and Southampton.

Liverpool are said to have scouted him back in Oct 2017 when he played for the Germany U-19 team and became involved in all the five goals (four goals and an assist) against the Belarus U-19 team.

In this season, it could be said that the 18-year-old has been in excellent form with three goals and seven assists. And unlike many teenagers, he has featured regularly in the Playing XI for Bayer. This season, he has had 24 appearances, 15 of which were starts.

Arsenal too have scouted Kai Havertz after Germany U-19’s 2-5 defeat to Norway in the U-19 European Championship Qualifiers. The interest from Arsenal is a calculated move by the new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who was brought in from Borussia Dortmund to overhaul Arsenal’s recruiting system.

It is also understood that Arsenal maybe looking at Havertz as a long-term successor to Mesut Ozil. The attacking midfielder certainly has similarities to Ozil and has created 22 goal-scoring chances this season at Leverkusen.

Related Articles

Story first published: Sunday, April 8, 2018, 16:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 8, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel