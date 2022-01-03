Arsenal keen on Bundesliga star, a good deal?

Kolkata, January 3: As per rumours in Germany, Borussia Mönchengladbach star midfielder Denis Zakaria looks increasingly likely to leave the Bundesliga side this summer with his contract at the Borussia-Park set to run down.
The 25-year-old has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the continent in recent years and it is hardly a surprise that a host of clubs are closely monitoring the Swiss international due to his current contract situation.
Premier League club Arsenal are believed to be long admirers of the midfield dynamo and reports suggest that the Gunners are keen on signing the former Young Boys this summer on a free transfer.
Zakaria is a player who would improve most of the top clubs in Europe and Arsenal are no exception but the Gunners will need to stave off plenty of competition if they have to land the midfielder at the Emirates.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been strongly mentioned as the club leading the chase for the 25-year-old as it is believed that the player dreams of playing under the German mastermind.
The Reds are known to be exceptionally shrewd spenders in the market and going by their track record, they are certainly very much in the driver's seat for landing the dynamic midfielder on a free transfer.
However, Arsenal and Zakaria look like a perfect match for each other. First and foremost, the Swiss international will be pretty much guaranteed starter week in week out at Arsenal which will not be the case at Liverpool considering the plethora of options Klopp has at his disposal in the middle of the park. At 25 years of age, Zakaria is just about to enter his peak years and should be keen on playing as much as he can and Arsenal would be one of his most-suited destinations for achieving regular first team football.
Arsenal are slowly but surely improving under Mikel Arteta and the upward trajectory of the Gunners looks more than sustainable now. The North London club, however, need plenty of strengthening in some key areas of the pitch if they have to take the next step and the position which needs immediate attention is central midfield. The Gunners are not up to the mark either in terms of depth or quality in the middle of the park and Zakaria would possibly become their central figure in midfield if he moves to the Emirates.
For several years, Arsenal made too many poor decisions in the transfer market but this summer, they have made some exceptional signings who have all improved the club significantly. It is needless to say that Zakaria would be fantastic addition to the north London club and that too without spending a single penny on transfer fee.