Arsenal, Leicester and Everton among seven clubs tracking Gent striker Jonathan David: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Premier League sides Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City are all reportedly interested in signing in-form Gent attacker Jonathan David in Summer, as per reports.
They are reportedly also joined by high-flying German outfit RB Leipzig, as well as Italian duo Napoli and Lazio. Lyon also considered a move for the 20-year-old in January as a replacement of Moussa Dembele and should he move on in Summer, which is likely, they could revive their bid to land him in the summer.
David is contracted at the KAA Gent Stadium until June 2023, giving his club a strong position in talks and Gent could be braced for offers in the region of €20m. A not so popular name in European circuit here are a couple of things to know about him - He is just two years old in top tier club football.
David was an amateur footballer just two years back. He used to play for Canada's an amateur side of Ottawa – his hometown. But his impressive display over there earned him a trial with Gent in 2018. The club was impressed by his talent and signed him for the reserve side. Just a season later he made his debut and now the rest is history.
Canadian international
The 20-year-old although is not a familiar name in European football, but he is being regarded as a new star in the making from Canada after Bayern's Alphonso Davies. Since making his debut in the Belgian side, David has been a household name in Canadian football and already has embarked his name into his country's history book by entering into Canada’s top 10 all-time goalscorers with 11 goals and 5 assists in just 12 senior caps.
A versatile attacker can play anywhere across the frontline
David can play all across the forward line, but it’s his performance in central positions behind the striker that really makes him stand out. He although is not a natural number 10 but acts somewhat like it. He is more comfortable playing in supporting striker or as a secondary striker. But his creativity with the ball means he can also act as an inverted winger.
A natural goalscorer
The Canadian international's ability in front of goals is the least concerning area as per his record of the previous seasons. He broke into the first-team at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, eventually finishing the campaign with 14 goals and 5 assists in all competitions. But this term he already has 29 goal contribution, with 19 goals and 10 assists.