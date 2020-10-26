Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City: Substitute Vardy ends Gunners' unbeaten home run

London, October 26: Substitute Jamie Vardy headed home late on to earn Leicester City a 1-0 win at Arsenal in Sunday's Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta's side had won their previous four home league games and were unbeaten in 11 on their own patch this calendar year but that run was ended by Vardy.
Vardy's 11th goal in 12 league games against Arsenal also ended Leicester's 28-game wait for an away win against Arsenal in all competitions as they moved up to fourth.
11/5 - Jamie Vardy has scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League matches against Arsenal, with only Wayne Rooney (12) scoring more against the Gunners in the competition. Vardy is now also the highest scoring away player at the Emirates in top-flight ties (5 goals). Snatched. pic.twitter.com/1xPrr4kdfL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2020
The game may have turned out differently had Alexandre Lacazette's fourth-minute header not been ruled out for an offside infringement by Granit Xhaka in front of goal.
Lacazette then missed a couple of good opportunities in a first half dominated by Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also wayward with a header as his scoreless streak stretched to a fifth league game.
Arsenal lost David Luiz to injury early in the second half and had to contend with a different type of threat when Leicester turned to Vardy.
That led to a slight shift in momentum, but Arsenal initially continued to look the livelier side in the final third, with Hector Bellerin's cleanly-struck first-time shot forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a rare save.
However, it took just once chance for Vardy to prove the difference between the sides as he headed into the gaping net after being picked out by fellow substitute Cengiz Under.
Bernd Leno denied Vardy in a one-on-one during added time but it did not matter from Leicester's perspective as they held on for the rarest of victories in this fixture.