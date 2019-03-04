Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal & Leicester City youth teams to play friendlies against Mumbai City & RF Young Champs

By
arsenal youth team

Mumbai, March 4: The Premier League clubs Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC youth teams have arrived in Mumbai and are set to play friendly matches against ISL club Mumbai City FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy teams, scheduled on March 5 & 6, at Reliance Corporate Park, Ghansoli (Navi Mumbai) football arena.

Premier League & Indian Super League to start Youth Games; Arsenal, Leicester City youth teams to play ISL club

The friendly games are part of the first ever Premier League-Indian Super League Youth Games 2019. The showpiece event is under the inaugural Premier League Football Development Week, being held in Mumbai from 3 to 6 March.

Both Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC youth teams are under 14 years age group, while the Mumbai City FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy teams are under 15 age category.

The Premier League Football Development Week, is focused on the theme of youth player development and sees representatives from the Premier League, Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC leading workshops, club-to-club training, referee development and forums for ISL clubs and All India Football Federation (AIFF) coaches and executives.

Former Premier League player Les Ferdinand – who scored 149 goals in 351 appearances for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers – will be among the guests in attendance, offering his expertise to Indian youth coaches and players.

Source: ISL Media

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 20:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue