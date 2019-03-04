Arsenal & Leicester City youth teams to play friendlies against Mumbai City & RF Young Champs

Mumbai, March 4: The Premier League clubs Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC youth teams have arrived in Mumbai and are set to play friendly matches against ISL club Mumbai City FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy teams, scheduled on March 5 & 6, at Reliance Corporate Park, Ghansoli (Navi Mumbai) football arena.
Premier League & Indian Super League to start Youth Games; Arsenal, Leicester City youth teams to play ISL club
The friendly games are part of the first ever Premier League-Indian Super League Youth Games 2019. The showpiece event is under the inaugural Premier League Football Development Week, being held in Mumbai from 3 to 6 March.
Both Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC youth teams are under 14 years age group, while the Mumbai City FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy teams are under 15 age category.
The Premier League Football Development Week, is focused on the theme of youth player development and sees representatives from the Premier League, Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC leading workshops, club-to-club training, referee development and forums for ISL clubs and All India Football Federation (AIFF) coaches and executives.
Former Premier League player Les Ferdinand – who scored 149 goals in 351 appearances for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers – will be among the guests in attendance, offering his expertise to Indian youth coaches and players.
Source: ISL Media