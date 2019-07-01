Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd locked in three-way battle for Dortmund ace Jacob Bruun-Larsen

Bengaluru, July 1: Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal all have reportedly expressed interest in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jacob Bruun Larsen this Summer, according to reports.
The 20-year-old Danish forward made 30 appearances for Dortmund in their last campaign and enjoyed a break-out year, like team-mate Jadon Sancho.
Larsen started 17 games and found the back of the net three times for the Bundesliga runners-up, with his performances being rewarded with a call-up to the Denmark national side.
More recently he also showed his class at the European Under-21 Championship, scoring an excellent goal in the group stage against Serbia.
However, Dortmund are prioritising the retention of Jadon Sancho more and thus there are rumours that they could allow his fellow winger to depart for the right price.
Moreover, with the Bundesliga side capturing the likes of Brandt and Thorgan Hazard this Summer, it has put a big question mark on the Danish youngster's gaming time and it could now see him moving to a different club.
As per latest reports, the 20-year-old has been tracked by several Premier League sides including Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool and the current situation has alerted the sides, who now look to seal a deal for the player for around £15m only.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already added two names in the squad with winger Daniel James and right-back Wan-Bissaka but is hoping to continue to strengthen the squad with another right-sided attacker.
Liverpool are also keen to add quality depth to their squad this summer as they look to retain the Champions League and also challenge Manchester City for the Premier League next season, and Larsen certainly fits the bill as a squad player.
Arsenal too are hoping to add some reinforcement in the wing and given they have a limited budget there could now be a straight shootout between the three Premier League clubs.
Larsen started his Dortmund career as a 16-year-old when he was snatched under the noses of Everton from Lyngby in 2015. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as well former head of scouting of Arsenal Sven Mislintat both were in charge of the German club at the time.
Klopp left months later to move to Anfield but retains strong contacts at his former club while Mislintat made a shock exit from the Emirates in February and is now at Stuttgart, but is thought to have identified Larsen as a summer target for the Gunners before leaving.