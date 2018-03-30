Arsenal, Liverpool eye Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay

Bengaluru, March 30: Arsenal are hoping to land £20 million-rated Hoffenheim ace Kerem Demirbay this summer. It would represent a very good deal for the Gunners considering the fee is nothing huge these days.
The two-cap Germany international, 24, has been on the Gunners' head of recruitment Sven Mislintat's radar for some time now. However, Arsenal will face a fight from Demirbay's compatriot Jurgen Klopp, with the Liverpool boss keen to hijack any deal this summer, according to reports.
The deep-lying playmaker has been plagued by injuries this season, making just 23 appearances in all competitions but his demand is quite high nevertheless. But his exceptional 2016-17 season seems to be enough to convince the Premier League bosses to make their move.
Last term, Demirbay played in 28 of Hoffenheim's 34 Bundesliga games scoring six times, including two against Borussia Monchengladbach in a thrilling 5-3 win. Demirbay is a top class player but has his own baggage. He has a fair share of controversies.
In December 2015, the midfielder was banned for five matches after telling female referee Bibiana Steinhaus women had no place in men's football.
The German reacted to Steinhaus after being sent-off while playing for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga 2. Demirbay did apologise for the outburst, before refereeing a girls' junior league match.
The one-goal Germany star kicked-off his youth career at Schalke before moving to Borussia Dortmund. However, he moved to Hamburg with no senior appearances for Dortmund, before moving to Kaiserslautern and Dusseldorf on loan.
Demirbay bagged his move to Hoffenheim in 2016 - where he has since gone on to shine, even representing Germany in the 2017 Confederations Cup - which they won.
Now, he could be on the move again, this time to England, with both Arsenal and Liverpool looking to bolster their midfield ranks. However, Liverpool, with more realistic hopes of being in the Champions League next season, will surely have the upper hand.
