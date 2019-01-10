Arsenal look to sign Porto midfield ace Herrera for free

Bengaluru, January 10: Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt to sign FC Porto midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer in the summer.
The 28-year-old has failed to agree terms on a new deal with the Portuguese giants and he could be seen as a direct replacement for Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey.
Foreign clubs are free to negotiate with Herrera who has just six months left to run on his contract at the Estadio Do Dragao.
According to reports in Italy, the Gunners are one of a number of clubs desperate to sign the Mexican international Herrera.
Though they claim that the tenacious midfield general seeks a hefty pay package, with the player likely to join the side who is willing to fork out the most money.
Wolves are also understood to be monitoring Herrera's situation, along with Italian giants Inter Milan and Roma, and La Liga clubs Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.
The Gunners have been long admirers of the Porto stalwart, with Unai Emery identifying him as a potential recruit in October.
Emery may look to add further steel to his midfield with his side still too fragile with Herrera who is a player in the similar mould as new signing Lucas Torreira.
The North Londoners are also confident of landing Denis Suarez from Barcelona. The versatile Spaniard rejected an approach from West Ham. It is also said that the Gunners would prefer a loan move instead of forking out £20m.
Meanwhile Arsenal are understood to be leading the race to lure Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco back to Europe with the Belgian currently plying his trade for Chinese club Dalian Yifang.
Emery's first season at Arsenal has been an up and down one so far, but the Spanish manager is keen on bolstering his squad in the summer in every department.