Birthday wishes pour in for Arsenal manager Wenger

Bengaluru, October 22: Arsene Wenger, who is currently Premier League's longest-serving manager turned 68 on Sunday (October 22).
The Frenchman, now in his 21st year in charge of the north Londoners is the second oldest boss in the Premier League top flight behind Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson, who is 70.
Asked how he planned to mark the occasion, Wenger's reply was typical of him, " I'm not interested in birthdays.
"I am only interested in football. It's always football for me!"
However, the club wished the 'professor' on his birthday.
Arsène Wenger turns 68 today - happy birthday boss🎈 pic.twitter.com/S5SBYfdGAr— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 22, 2017
Wenger, who was appointed as Arsenal manager on October 1, 1996, guided the Gunners to their first Premier League title in the 1997-98 season.
He repeated the feat once again in the 2001-02 season before making history in 2003-04, as his side went unbeaten throughout the entire league campaign on the way to sealing a third Premier League crown.
Wenger's side were dubbed 'the invincibles' and amassed an impressive 90 points after 38 matches.
The Frenchman has added seven FA Cup triumphs to his collection with the Gunners - the most of any manager - and was voted Manager of the Year in 1998, 2002 and 2004.
Wenger became the Premier League's current longest serving manager when Sir Alex Ferguson retired from Manchester United at the end of the 2012-13 season.