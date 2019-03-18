Arsenal move towards Marc Overmars in technical director search after Monchi heads back to Sevilla

Bengaluru, March 18: Arsenal have been dealt with a major setback in their quest for a technical director after Monchi, the highly-rated transfer specialist, opted for a return to Sevilla instead of moving to north London.
The Spaniard was Arsenal’s top choice to fill the vacant technical director role who seemed set for a reunion with Unai Emery after leaving Roma earlier this month.
As per reports, Arsenal's primary talks with Monchi was all but done however because of a dramatic reshuffle at Sevilla, Monchi made a change of hearts to sign for his former side where he spent 17 years earlier.
And as per latest reports, Arsenal now have diverted their attention to Marc Overmars, their former winger who now serves as the technical director of Ajax.
The Gunners currently do not have anyone in the technical director role and it was assumed that head of recruitment Sven Mislinat is set to take the position at the end of the season. However, now with the German personal left the club, head of football, Raul Sanllehi is looking to appoint a new technical director and the former attacker Overmars is one of the options being thought.
Overmars, who played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2000, has been working as Ajax's director of football for nearly seven years and in his tenure, the Dutch side have seen a bunch of promising youngsters coming to the top.
He has been responsible for the development of some of the recent Dutch talents and has a great record in the transfer market as well. His recent success in the market is selling hotshot midfielder Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona for £65.4m whom he signed for only £900,000. His other recruitments the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez etc too has helped him to yield massive profits as he has generated £324m in player sales in less than seven years.
Now Arsenal who are aware of his performance now want to lure the Dutchman to the side and Overmars only having 18 months left on his deal could be tempted to leave the side for a better and bigger challenge.
However, a move for Overmars could hit a knot, with Ajax keen to keep hold of the 45-year-old by offering him a better contract with an enormous hike. Ajax are not interested in parting with Overmars in exchange for any compensation at the moment.
Overmars who represented both clubs in his playing days is also said to be aware of all the interests and is thought to be keen on hearing Arsenal's offer but reportedly won't complain against the Dutch side's decision.