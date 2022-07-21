Arsenal offered Manuel Akanji for £21 million, should the Gunners take the deal?

Bengaluru,
July
21:
According
to
reports
in
England,
Arsenal
have
been
offered
the
chance
to
sign
Borussia
Dortmund
defender
Manuel
Akanji
in
a
£21
million
deal.
The
Swiss
international
has
been
already
told
he
will
not
feature
in
Edin
Terzic's
pre-season
plans
and
will
even
be
left
out
of
the
squad
for
the
2022-23
season.
It
is
understood
that
the
German
giants
are
actively
looking
for
buyers
for
the
27-year-old
and
have
contacted
Arsenal.
Akanji's future at Borussia Dortmund has been reported to be up in the air following the signings of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck. The Swiss international has been an important player for the German giants since his move from FC Basel in 2018. However, his time at Signal Iduna Park seems to be coming to an end.
With just one year remaining in his deal, Akanji is believed to be available at a price of just £21 million deal and for that price, he could prove to be a brilliant addition to Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners have missed out on the signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax with the Argentine joining Manchester United instead.
Mikel
Arteta
seems
to
be
keen
on
a
left-sided
centre-back
to
provide
competition
to
Gabriel
Magalhaes
or
potentially
replace
him
with
the
Brazilian
linked
with
a
move
to
Juventus.
Akanji could prove to be a smart signing and that too on a bargain. The Swiss international is a modern-day ball-playing defender and good with either foot. Akanji looks equally comfortable playing at right centre-back or at left centre-back.
Also,
he
is
quite
experienced
at
the
highest
level
having
made
a
total
of
156
appearances
for
Dortmund
to
date
while
representing
his
country
on
41
occasions.
We will have to wait and see how Arteta reacts after missing out on Martinez but he would probably be wise to take the chance to sign Akanji on a bargain. However, with Manchester United and Chelsea also said to be interested in his services, the Gunners will need to act fast if they have to land the former FC Basel defender.