Arsenal plot January move for Barcelona player

Bengaluru, December 24: Arsenal are set to sign Barcelona youngster Jose Arnaiz and ready to trigger his release clause in January, according to reports in Spain.
The 22-year-old winger, who joined the Catalan giants from Valladolid for £3million last Summer, has struggled to get game time at the Nou Camp.
The young winger still has not made into the squad of Barcelona's senior team under Ernesto Valverde and now according to popular Spanish media house Marca, Arsenal are ready to pounce on the situation and will make an offer as early as in January for the promising player.
Arnaiz currently plays for the reserve side and has been in the headlines for his impressive displays where he has netted six goals and made four assists in 19 Segunda B matches so far this term.
And his displays for Barca's B team also promoted him to Senior side but only for the Copa del Rey two-legged tournament against second division side Real Murcia earlier this year.
Arnaiz showed his clas of those outings where he scored on both the occasions in the 8-0 win over two legs of the competition.
His rise into the big occasions have surely caught the eye of Wenger who is popular for signing young promising names and now reportedly they are ready to trigger the £17.7million release clause for the player.
Arsenal's capture of the player would be a huge blow for Barcelona, who have failed to keep hold of various La Masia graduates off late, for example, Jordi Mboula to Monaco, and Eric Garcia to Manchester City.
And should Arnaiz choose to join the Gunners, he will follow in the strides of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin who left Barcelona as youths for their career growth in England.