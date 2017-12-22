Arsenal set to bid for Juventus defender Rugani

Bengaluru, December 22: Arsenal are all set to launch a £35.4million move to bring Juventus defender Daniele Rugani to the Emirates as they look to strengthen their backline.
The 23-year-old defender has struggled to secure a spot in the starting XI for the Serie A champions this campaign but is eager to get regular first-team action and Arsenal are looking to pounce on the situation.
Arsene Wenger is set to offer the young Italian international an escape route from Turin as he has identified the 23-year-old as the perfect player to lead his defence in the long run.
Rugani has been missing from the starting XI of Juventus of late and in his absence, Mehdi Benatia has been doing a terrific job which is why the youngster is said to be looking for pastures.
Juventus are reluctant to let their priced asset go especially due to the fact that he is still young and is a long-term prospect but they could face a blow if the situation does not change soon.
However, Arsenal are expected to face plenty of competition for the 23-year-old.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of the defender and is also watching the situation closely.
Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte who knows the defender closely from his time with the Old Lady, is also said to be keen on the 23-year-old.
Rugani joined Juventus back in 2013 after coming through the ranks with Empoli when Conte was in charge of the Turin giants.
He was loaned back to his boyhood club for two seasons and made 78 appearances for them.
The ace has played 78 times in the top-flight for the Old Lady since his return and won four caps for his country.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are also eyeing up a number of other defensive targets.
Reports recently emerged that Arsene Wenger is also monitoring the performances of Burnley's James Tarkowski.
The 25-year-old has been in stunning form for Sean Dyche's side this season as the Clarets continue their fine run in the Premier League.