Arsenal set to sign Premier League goalkeeper for free - Good deal for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, June 3: Arsenal are ready to do business with their current backup goalkeepers this summer and as per rumours are already in the advanced stage with the negotiation.
Talks have reportedly begun to sign Mathew Ryan with a permanent deal while Alex Runarsson could be sent on loan. Ryan is likely to be instilled as the deputy of Bernd Leno once again after he recently made it clear that he would be keen on a return to the Emirates.
Ryan's performance last season at Emirates
Ryan lost his place as the Brighton number one to Sanchez and made a switch to Emirates only in the second half of the campaign. The Gunners at the start of the campaign signed Runarsson permanently, but the Iceland international's dull performance made Arteta look for a better alternative.
Ryan although did not get much of a chance in the first team. He played in three matches for the London giants this term, conceding two goals and earning one clean sheet in the process. However, it is understood that the Australian has impressed Arteta and backroom staff massively with his performance and attitude in the training.
Transfer Fee
Ryan still has another year on his contract with Brighton, however, as per rumours, he could be available for free. Ryan clearly isn’t happy with his parent club right now and unlikely to be a number 2 at the side. Furthermore, he is one of the highest earners of the team. So it's very much possible for him to demand the termination of his contract and which could make him a free agent. And as per rumours, Brighton have perhaps decided the same.
Should Arsenal get him?
Ryan has plenty of experience in the Premier League and is more than capable of filling in as Arteta’s second-choice keeper. At 29, Ryan still has plenty of football left in him and he will definitely be a shrewd addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer.