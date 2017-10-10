Arsenal target Paraguay international Miguel Almiron

Bengaluru, October 10: North London giants Arsenal are set to make an £18million bid for Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, according to reports in England.
Calciomercato claims the Paraguay star is a target for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger after he became one of the MLS’ top-rated players.
Almiron is an attacking midfielder who has a good eye for goal and has excelled under the guidance of former Barcelona and Argentina boss Tata Martino.
Arsenal are believed to be in the market for new recruits as doubts linger over the futures of contract rebels Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. Both Ozil and Sanchez could leave the Emirates for free in the summer after they rejected several contract extensions.
However, Arsenal face a tough battle to bring Almiron to the Premier League, with Serie A giants Inter Milan also interested in the playmaker. The Italians declined to sign the 23-year-old before he left Lanus for Atlanta at the start of the year.
But, recent reports claim that Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is now keen to add Almiron to his star-studded team and could force Arsenal into making a huge offer this winter.
Additional reports also claim that the Gunners would like to bring Anthony Martial to the Emirates. Manchester United’s £57million striker has been left to warm the bench this season despite scoring five goals in all competitions.
Arsenal would have to pay a similar figure should they wish to prise Martial from Old Trafford next summer. If both Sanchez and Ozil leave Arsenal next summer, the Gunners will need to build the base of the team once again and Almiron would be a good option to build the team around.
The French forward is just 23 years old and could do wonders with the quality he has in his locker once he settles with a team in the Premier League.