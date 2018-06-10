Arsenal target Sebastian Caceres flattered by Gunners' interest

London, June 10: Uruguayan wonderkid Sebastian Caceres has admitted that he is flattered by the interest Arsenal have shown on him in recent times.
The 18-year-old centre-back has been playing first-team football for Liverpool FC in Montevideo, with the Gunners among the Premier League teams tracking him.
He said: “This was flattering to hear this as they are a top team. I don’t know much about their new manager but I watch Arsenal a lot as I like the style of football.
“To play in the Premier League would be a dream for me as my ambitions are firstly to play in Europa and then play a World Cup with the Uruguay first team.”
Chelsea and Liverpool are also tracking the young defender, who trained with Feyenoord previously but the Dutch club could not thrash out a deal to sign him due to their financial problems.
He doesn’t require a work permit as he holds a Spanish passport, making it easier to seal a move away from his native Uruguay.
Caceres wants to follow in the footsteps of Diego Godin and join his other idols like Sergio Ramos and Mats Hummels in Europe.
However, he also admitted the player he admires the most is former Liverpool and England skipper Steven Gerrard even though he did not play in his position.
He openly stated about his admiration for the current Rangers manager and said that he idolises his leadership skills.
He said: “I like the Premier League a lot because it’s the league that is the most competitive in Europe.
“ Gerrard was the player I admired, I like how he played, not in my position – but was a leader like me and like I try to be.”
Arsenal are set to enter a new era after 22 years of Arsene Wenger managing the club and now Unai Emery has taken over from the Frenchman.
The Gunners are looking to make an overhaul in their squad following their poor run of form in the past few seasons and a talented young player like Caceres could prove to be a huge addition to the Gunners in the long run.
Emery is known for his belief in young players and that is the reason why young players would love to move to Arsenal now, a club that has always been known for promoting youngsters.
