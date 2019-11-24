Arsenal target young Brazil wonderkid as Aubameyang alternative, is it a good deal?

Bengaluru, Nov 24: Arsenal are getting increasingly worried about the future of their skipper and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gabon international is not willing to renew his deal at the Emirates.
It is believed that the 30-year-old is hoping for a switch to Barcelona with Luis Suarez likely to move to the Major League Soccer. With the former Borussia Dortmund star's future in doubt, Arsenal are reportedly monitoring their options as they look to replace their star performer.
There are reports that 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Reinier Jesus has attracted interest from the North-London club but they will face severe competition from Italian giants Inter Milan if they have to secure his signing. The Flamengo wonderkid has been impressive in the Brazilian Serie A at a very young age and could become a superstar in the future.
Reports in Brazil suggest that the Gunners have even been in contact with the teenager’s father to discuss a potential move. The versatile attacking midfielder's contract was recently extended until 2024 with the £60m release clause inserted in a bid to deter European suitors.
However, despite such a massive price-tag put on him, the youngster is still emerging as a potential target of a host of European giants. Arsenal and Inter Milan are currently leading the chase for the 17-year-old but there is also interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Everton.
We have seen some excellent young players from Brazil drawing big-money moves to Europe and making their mark in recent years. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Richarlison are all examples and Reinier Jesus could follow their footsteps.
Arsenal signed young Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli last summer and the 18-year-old has been impressive for a struggling Arsenal this campaign. And, Arsenal hope that Gabriel Martinelli's signing could make Renier choose Arsenal ahead of the rest of the suitors.
Inter have been trying to get a first purchase option deal with Flamengo for the past few months. Antonio Conte's side will try and use Gabigol, on loan at the Brazilian side, as part of any deal.
Reinier Jesus is a player capable of playing in a range of positions. Although he offers his best in the number ten role, he is quite decent on the flanks as well. Arsenal are in a dire need of creativity with Mesut Ozil's game declining and Reinier could be someone who can offer them exactly what they need.
However, he is still too young and it will take time for him to make an impact at the Emirates. Arsenal need quality additions in almost every department and even if they sign Reinier, they will need to sign players who will make an immediate impact. Reinier could be an excellent signing in the long run but he is not an immediate solution to Emery's problems.