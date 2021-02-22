Arsenal to battle Barcelona for Spanish talent Bryan Gil: But why is it a tough deal to crack?

Bengaluru, Feb 22: One of the standout youngsters to date in La Liga this campaign, Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, who is currently on loan at Eibar is attracting interests from Arsenal.
The Gunners are pushing ahead with their plans for the summer transfer window to continue with the rejuvenation of the side and Gil is one of the names they seem to be looking intensively.
However, Arsenal may have to move fast if they are to sign him, who is not only attracting interest from Barcelona also but driving his parent club to initiate contract talks to fend off interest.
Gil’s standout loan spell so far
The 20-year-old is a promising graduate of Sevilla’s academy and made his first-team debut for the Andalusian outfit in the 18/19 campaign. He was sent on loan last season for the second half of the campaign to Leganes however he was sparingly used in the starting XI. However, this term while on loan to Eibar, his fortunes have massively changed, with him becoming a mainstay in the lineup and registering three goals and two assists from 17 La Liga outings so far.
Playing Style
Gil primarily plays on the left-wing however is not a typical winger. The youngster's gameplay has also been compared to Neymar for his willingness to involve more in the playmaking as well. He also has a fitting pace in his closet and can complete some dangerous dribbles down the left flank. The youngster is also versatile enough to operate in the number ten position and right-wing if required. Therefore, his ability to play on both sides makes him a very attractive proposition for sides. However, he is still quite raw and would need time to grow into a top talent in European football.
Transfer Fee
Gil’s current deal at Sevilla runs through to 2023 and currently contains a €35m release clause which seems to be easily attainable by any of the top European sides.
Sevilla hence are well aware of the possibility of losing the player and now pushing to extend his deal. Sevilla’s director of football, Monchi, has been working on an agreement to see that figure reach an eye-watering €150m. Hence, any side that is willing to get him should act quick.