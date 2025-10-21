Sports Bulletin For October 21: From BCCI's Warning To Mohsin Naqvi To Rishabh Pant Set To Return After Injury

Football Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 23:10 [IST]

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Arsenal will aim to extend their unbeaten start in the UEFA Champions League when they welcome Spanish heavyweights Atlético Madrid to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

This will mark only the third-ever meeting between the two clubs - the last coming in the 2017-18 Europa League semifinals, where Atlético narrowly prevailed. It also sets up a fascinating tactical battle between Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone, two managers known for their contrasting but equally intense styles.

The Gunners enter the contest full of confidence after a strong domestic run that has seen them establish a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Their 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend continued a stretch of disciplined performances that have boosted their title credentials. In Europe, Arteta's men have been equally dominant, registering back-to-back 2-0 victories over Athletic Club and Olympiacos in the group stage.

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, have experienced a mixed start to their La Liga campaign but seem to be regaining momentum. A narrow win over Osasuna lifted them to three victories in their last four matches. In Europe, Simeone's side showed resilience in a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield before thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 at home.

Arsenal's injury list remains a concern. Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Noni Madueke are still sidelined. However, deadline-day signing Piero Hincapié is expected to return to the squad, providing defensive reinforcement. Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino could also feature if Arteta opts for rotation.

For Atlético, U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardoso is ruled out with an ankle injury, but the rest of Simeone's squad is available. The Argentine coach is expected to employ his trademark compact setup, doubling up on Arsenal's wide threats, particularly Bukayo Saka. Julián Álvarez will spearhead the attack, with support options including Giuliano Simeone, Conor Gallagher, and Thiago Almada - who scored the winner at the weekend.

With both teams in strong form and motivated to seize control of their group, Tuesday's encounter promises an enthralling mix of tactical discipline and attacking flair under the London lights.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match on TV and Online?

India- The match will be live streamed via SonyLIV app and website from 12:30 am IST on Wednesday (October 22).

UK- TV: TNT Sports (and related Discovery+ service), Streaming: Discovery+ app/website for TNT Sports coverage. Additionally, selected matches may be available via Amazon Prime Video. Time: 8:00 PM IST.

USA- TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (plus on-demand via CBS Sports) hold the English-language live rights. Time: 3:00 PM IST.