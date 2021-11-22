Football
Arsenal want AC Milan star, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, November 22: Franck Kessie has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in European football in recent weeks as he looks highly unlikely to sign a contract extension with AC Milan.

The Ivory Coast international has been at the San Siro since 2017 joining the Rossoneri initially on a two year loan deal from Atalanta before joining permanently in 2019.

During that time, he has been one of the first names on the team sheet and one of the key players behind Milan's change in fortunes over the last couple of years.


With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2022 and the player reluctant to sign an extension, Milan could offload him on the cheap in January and that has alerted a host of clubs. the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have been strongly linked with the Ivorian but Arsenal are also reportedly looking to join the race for the signature of the 24-year-old.

And, it seems like a no-brainer with the Gunners lacking both quality and depth in the middle of the park.


Arsenal, following a dismal start to their season, looked to have revived their season in recent weeks but Mikel Arteta had a reality check of his squad on Saturday as Liverpool thrashed them 4-0 at Anfield.

After the game, it has become quite evident now that the Gunners still need an injection of quality in several areas. And, central midfield should arguably be the topmost priority of Areta.

Arsenal are incredibly thin in the middle of the park with Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny being the only four options in that position.

Partey is a solid option but has had his struggles with injuries since joining the Gunners while Xhaka's form has always been up and down. Lokonga might prove to be excellent in the long-term but he is still very much inexperienced and looked out of his depth against Liverpool.

Elneny, meanwhile, is only good enough as a squad player. Outside these four, Martin Odegaard and Ainsley Maitland-Niles can be used as a number eight but the Gunners should be looking for a top-class midfielder.

And, with a player like Kessie possibly being available on a bargain, Arsenal should go all in for the Ivorian. The 24-year-old is one of the most complete central midfielders of the game currently and could single-handedly take the Guners to the next level.

He is incredibly hard-working and should do well with Partey in a two-man midfield pivot. The Ivorian is quite good with the ball at his feet and can both create as well as score himself. Also, he is a reliable penalty-taker and a natural leader.

Another positive thing about the midfielder is his enormous experience for a player who is just 24 years of age and is yet to truly reach his peak. Kessie would be a perfect signing for Arsenal and if the Gunners get this deal over the line, it would also be a statement of intent from them.

Comments

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:51 [IST]
