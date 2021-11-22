Arsenal want AC Milan star, a good deal?

Kolkata, November 22: Franck Kessie has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in European football in recent weeks as he looks highly unlikely to sign a contract extension with AC Milan.
The Ivory Coast international has been at the San Siro since 2017 joining the Rossoneri initially on a two year loan deal from Atalanta before joining permanently in 2019.
During
that
time,
he
has
been
one
of
the
first
names
on
the
team
sheet
and
one
of
the
key
players
behind
Milan's
change
in
fortunes
over
the
last
couple
of
years.
With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2022 and the player reluctant to sign an extension, Milan could offload him on the cheap in January and that has alerted a host of clubs. the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have been strongly linked with the Ivorian but Arsenal are also reportedly looking to join the race for the signature of the 24-year-old.
And,
it
seems
like
a
no-brainer
with
the
Gunners
lacking
both
quality
and
depth
in
the
middle
of
the
park.
Arsenal, following a dismal start to their season, looked to have revived their season in recent weeks but Mikel Arteta had a reality check of his squad on Saturday as Liverpool thrashed them 4-0 at Anfield.
After
the
game,
it
has
become
quite
evident
now
that
the
Gunners
still
need
an
injection
of
quality
in
several
areas.
And,
central
midfield
should
arguably
be
the
topmost
priority
of
Areta.
Arsenal are incredibly thin in the middle of the park with Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny being the only four options in that position.
Partey is a solid option but has had his struggles with injuries since joining the Gunners while Xhaka's form has always been up and down. Lokonga might prove to be excellent in the long-term but he is still very much inexperienced and looked out of his depth against Liverpool.
Elneny,
meanwhile,
is
only
good
enough
as
a
squad
player.
Outside
these
four,
Martin
Odegaard
and
Ainsley
Maitland-Niles
can
be
used
as
a
number
eight
but
the
Gunners
should
be
looking
for
a
top-class
midfielder.
And, with a player like Kessie possibly being available on a bargain, Arsenal should go all in for the Ivorian. The 24-year-old is one of the most complete central midfielders of the game currently and could single-handedly take the Guners to the next level.
He
is
incredibly
hard-working
and
should
do
well
with
Partey
in
a
two-man
midfield
pivot.
The
Ivorian
is
quite
good
with
the
ball
at
his
feet
and
can
both
create
as
well
as
score
himself.
Also,
he
is
a
reliable
penalty-taker
and
a
natural
leader.
Another positive thing about the midfielder is his enormous experience for a player who is just 24 years of age and is yet to truly reach his peak. Kessie would be a perfect signing for Arsenal and if the Gunners get this deal over the line, it would also be a statement of intent from them.