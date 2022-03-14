Arsenal want Aston Villa star, a good deal?

Bengaluru,
March
14:
As
per
reports
in
England,
Arsenal
could
be
planning
a
raid
on
Aston
Villa
in
the
summer
for
their
priced
asset
Carney
Chukwuemeka.
The
18-year-old
has
been
impressive
for
the
Lions
whenever
he
has
been
given
an
opportunity
by
Steven
Gerrard
and
expectations
are
big
from
the
18-year-old.
The Gunners will have to fend off interest from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, who were among five clubs chasing Chukwemeka last year. Villa hope that they can keep the wonderkid on their books for many years to come but know that it will be difficult with the teenage prodigy stalling contract talks.
Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking at Chukwemeka as a long-term replacement for Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfield dynamo is soon to be 30 and has his contract at the Emirates expires in 2024. Reports claim that the former Borussia Monchengladbach star could be on his way out this summer itself with AS Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, interested in his signature.
Regardless of Xhaka's future at Arsenal, the Gunners are clearly in dire need of big reinforcements all across their squad including midfield. Mikel Arteta is doing a near-impossible task with the thin sqaud at his disposal but the north London club are one of two injuries away from seeing their season getting derailed.
Chukwemeka clearly does not look like a readymade replacement of Xhaka. He is predominantly an attacking minded player who likes to slot in at number ten or on the flanks on rare occasions. He has featured in central midfield on some occasions during his days in the youth squad and can probably be molded into a number eight.
With a frame of 6 feet, the 18-year-old has a unique physical presence for an attacking midfielder. The youngster is blessed with an exceptional technical ability and solid range of passing. The wonderkid is also blessed with plenty of pace and can be a real menace on the break.
Overall, Chukwemeka looks like a really solid package in the making and would be a real asset to which ever club he chooses to join and Arsenal are no exception. Aston Villa are a really ambitious side with a phenomenal young manager like Gerrard at the helm. The 18-year-old might make the decision to stick to where he belongs eventually.