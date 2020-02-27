Football
Arsenal want Barcelona defender, a good move?

By
Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella is on Gunners radar: Image: Twitter

Kolkata, February 27: There are a lot of areas in the Arsenal team where they need to improve on. And, one of them is certainly the left-back position. Sead Kolasinac has been at the club since 2017 and clearly cannot be trusted as the first-choice left full-back due to his lack of consistency and fitness.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina player is a treat to watch when he is bombarding from down the left flank but clearly lacks the defensive discipline.

When Arsenal signed highly-rated Kieran Tierney from Celtic last summer, it was believed that he could be the answer to their problems for many years to come but the Scotsman has had a terrible luck with injuries. And, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is understood to have already started his search for a new left-back as he wants to provide Tierney with solid competition.

Reports in Spain claim that the Gunners have identified Barcelona left back Marc Cucurella as a target for the summer. They are likely to face a fierce competition for the 21-year-old from their local rivals Spurs and Manchester City, though. The Spaniard is on loan away from Barcelona for the second season in a row and has been pretty impressive this season as well as the last season.

He was really outstanding for Eibar last term and has been even better this season on loan at Getafe. Getafe have emerged as a genuine contender for a Champions League spot next season after an impressive campaign and Cucurella has been a key figure behind that. However, it is understood that Getafe have an option to sign the 21-year-old permanently at the end of the loan which makes the deal a lot more complicated.

Cucurella is pretty-much a modern day full-back and resembles a lot with Barcelona legend Dani Alves. The 21-year-old is technically gifted and loves to bomb forward. He is also an excellent crosser of the ball. Along with his his tremendous attacking exploits, he is also pretty good defensively as well. The Spaniard has a £21m release clause in his contract and it would be a no-brainer for Arsenal to trigger it.

Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 12:38 [IST]
