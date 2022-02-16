Arsenal want Chelsea sensation, a good deal?

Bengaluru, February 16: As per reports in England, Arsenal have joined Leeds United and Southampton in the race for Chelsea starlet Armando Broja. The 20-year-old has been catching the eye this season while on loan with Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton and his stock has been on the rise.
The England-born Albanian international was strongly linked with a permanent move to Southampton in January as Saints were prepared to pay around £25 million to Chelsea for his services but the Blues did not sanction the move. However, the young striker keeps getting linked with a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge and now Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the promising forward.
Arsenal need to rebuild their whole attack in the summer with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both seemingly set to make way with their contracts set to expire. Former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also released from his big contract in January as the Gabon international eventually joined Barcelona on a free transfer.
Mikel Arteta should be in the market for at least two number nines during the summer and Broja would be ideal as one of those. Chelsea and Arsenal, despite being local rivals, have done business with each other and the Blues sanctioning a deal for Broja with the Gunners can't certainly be ruled out.
Despite Chelsea struggling for goals despite having mega-money signings like Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner up front, the Blues are unlikely to show trust in their academy graduate next season. Even if he gets retained by Thomas Tuchel, he is likely to find himself down in the pecking order but at Arsenal, he could arguably be one of the star attackers.
The 20-year-old has already proven himself in the Premier League and could prove to be a brilliant acquisition by Arsenal. The youngster has all the ingredients to become a complete centre-forward in the future. He boasts a big frame of 6 feet 3 inches and can outmuscle his opponents. However, the biggest strength of the Albania international is his blistering pace and ability to outrun the opponent defenders.
Broja is still pretty much in his development stage and a move to the Emirates where he will be surrounded by a young and promising bunch of players like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli among others.