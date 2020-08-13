Arsenal want dutch attacker, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 13: If reports in England are to be believed, Arsenal are set to make a £25million move for Ajax ace Quincy Promes. The Dutch wide forward has been strongly linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the years especially with now Premier League champions Liverpool and now he could be finally on his way to England as Mikel Arteta wants the Dutchman to bolster his attacking ranks.
Despite the fact that the Gunners are looking to sign Willian on a free transfer as well as eyeing a sensational deal to bring Philippe Coutinho back to England, Promes has emerged as a potential target for the North London club.
It is claimed that Ajax are happy to cash in on the 28-year-old Dutch international for £25 million having only signed him from Sevilla for £14 million last summer. Here, we will look to analyze whether Promoes would be a good addition to the Gunners or not.
Style of play
Quincy Promes is a versatile footballer who is capable of playing in a range of positions. He is most comfortable on the left flank but can also be deployed as a number nine, number ten and even in central midfield. Gifted technically, Promes is a sensational dribbler who loves to take on defenders.
The Dutchman is blessed with a brilliant eye for goals and that is evident from his number this campaign. The 28-year-old has 16 goals and five assists to his name during this campaign for Ajax in just 28 games.
His tally would have been even more impressive if the Eredivisie had not been called off due to coronavirus unlike most leagues in Europe. Promes has been used in various roles by Erik ten Hag this campaign and the Dutchman has passed every test with flying colours.
Career so far
Promes' footballing career has seen him playing in several leagues across Europe but unlike most of his compatriots, Promes made his reputation outside the Netherlands. After breaking through the academy of FC Twente, the Dutchman initially struggled for playing time between 2011 and 2013 but in the 2013-14 season, he made his mark for the Dutch club which resulted in a mega-money move to Russian giants Spartak Moscow in 2014.
Promes had a memorable four-year spell with the Russian capital club before switching for Sevilla where he had a pretty average season by his standards with three goals and nine assists in 49 games. Ajax came calling for the Dutchman last summer and he has been a massive hit at the Johan Cryuff Arena but if Arsenal come calling for his signature now, it could prove to be too hard to reject for the 40-capped Dutchman.
Do Arsenal need him?
Arsenal are a team who are expected to go through a transition this summer and beyond as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild the under-performing squad at his disposal. With Alexandre Lacazette looking on his way out of the Emirates, club skipper and talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to be playing more often as the number nine next season and that creates a void for Promes to fill.
Thanks to his immense versatility, he can also be useful in other areas as Arteta looks to find the right tactical system for Arsenal. Still only 28, Promes still has plenty to offer at the top level and will be hungry to make his impression finally after getting his dream move to the Premier League. At £25million, this deal looks pretty much like a no-brainer.