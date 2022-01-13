Football
Arsenal want Ligue 1 star, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, January 13: If rumours in England are to be believed, Premier League club Arsenal are said to be considering a move for Lille star attacker Jonathan David.

It has been reported that the club's technical director Edu has already met with the agent of the Canadian international and the Gunners could launch a bid for the 21-year-old either this month or in the summer.

From the recent transfer news related to the Gunners, it has been pretty evident that the north London club are desperately chasing a new number nine.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look set to leave in the summer when their contract expires while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been frozen out of the squad by Arteta following another disciplinary breach and he was also stripped off his captaincy.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of strikers across Europe such as Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The links with David are relatively new and makes absolute sense from the Gunners' point of view as well as from the player's perspective.

David is more of a complete striker who used to be more of an inside forward during his younger days and was eventually moulded into a centre forward. He has been operating as a secondary striker for Lille since his move to the French club from Gent in 2020 behind mostly Burak Yılmaz and their duo was crucial for Lille's spectacular Ligue 1 winning run last campaign.

During this season, David has become more of the primary source of goals for Lille eclipsing his veteran teammate Yilmaz. The 21-year-old is still pretty much in his development phase but his gradual transformation from an inside forward to a centre forward has had a big impact on his game and makes him more complete than most of the young strikers and that makes him perfect for a team like Arsenal.

David is known for his exceptional movement and mobility and he also has a pace to burn that can help him outrun most defenders. The 21-year-old is also known for his brilliant close control, technical abilities and ability to pick out brilliant killer passes. Also, the Canada international is very much effective in counter attacking situations thanks to his pace and directness.

An all-round attacker, David, seems to be a perfect striker for the system Mikel Arteta is trying to implement at the Emirates and he would possibly be a more suitable number nine for the Gunners compared to the likes of Vlahovic, Isak or Calvert-Lewin.

Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:38 [IST]
