Arsenal want Nicolo Zaniolo, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 13: According to rumours in England, Arsenal are reportedly considering a cut-price swoop for AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo.
The Italian international could be on the move away from Roma after seeing talks over a new contract stalled due to salary demands.
And,
with
his
contract
at
Stadio
Olimpico
set
to
expire
in
the
summer
of
2024,
Roma
could
be
forced
to
sell
their
priced
asset
on
the
cheap.
The
Italy
international
wants
to
be
paid
at
least
£3.5
million
a
year,
while
also
receiving
a
tasty
bonus
based
on
appearances
but
Roma
are
unwilling
to
pay
him
more
than
£3
million.
His situation has reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal as Mikel Arteta continues to look to add more quality to his side that is leading the Premier League table. Juventus are also interested in the playmaker but Arsenal are believed to be leading the race for the versatile attacker right now.
Fellow
London
giants
Chelsea
and
Spurs
have
also
been
credited
with
interest
in
the
playmaker
earlier
and
could
also
join
the
race.
Zaniolo has been regarded as one of the brightest young players in world football but injuries have haunted him over the last couple of years. Since his comeback from injury, he has become a key player for Roma and is also highly valued by Italy manager Roberto Mancini.
He
has
made
118
appearances
for
Roma
till
date
having
scored
on
22
occasions
and
providing
16
assists
in
the
process.
He
has
also
earned
nine
caps
for
Italy
having
scored
on
two
occasions.
A versatile player who is capable of playing either as a number ten or as a number eight, Zaniolo is also capable of playing as a false nine and even on the flanks. Arsenal have done really well this season while going forward but it will be worth a look whether they can maintain their strong start to the season given their lack of squad depth. Zaniolo's versatility makes him a brilliant option for the Gunners, especially on a bargain.