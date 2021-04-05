Arsenal want RB Leipzig star, a good deal?

Kolkata, April 5: The rumour mill is stromg about Arsenal's interest in signing RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku.
Nkunku could well be the next big export from the Red Bull Arena with skipper Marcel Sabitzer and Ibrahima Konate also expected to move on.
The 23-year-old, who can slot in at various positions with relative ease, arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal in July 2019.
Despite his injury problems this campaign, he has registered seven goals and eight assists across all competitions for free-flowing Leipzig.
It is no wonder that the consistency of the Frenchman for Leipzig has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta with the Spaniard desperately looking for quality in the creative department.
Arteta faces plenty of uncertainty over the futures of several of his key players with loanee Martin Odegaard as well as Dani Ceballos set to return to Real Madrid at the end of their loan spells.
Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a move away from the Emirates with just year remaining on his contract.
The club also face issues with some of their players not being able to produce on a weekly basis such as Willian and Nicolas Pepe.
In the circumstances, Nkunku could prove to be a welcome addition thanks to his consistency and versatility.
He can play anywhere in the attacking third as well as a number eight. And, his numbers for both Leipzig and PSG have been pretty impressive.