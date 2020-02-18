Arsenal want to sign former Manchester United defender in Summer: A good option to look into?

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Arsenal are interested in signing former Manchester United and current Ajax defender Daley Blind in the Summer for a cut-price deal, as per reports. Having crashed out of the Champions League group stage in December, rumours claim that as many as eight players could leave the side in Summer with a desire for bigger things.
Hakim Ziyech has already agreed on a deal with Chelsea for Summer and there are rumours that keeper Onana, midfielder Van de Beek and defender Tagliafico too have shown interest for a new challenge. Adding that to the reports, Dutch defender Daley Blind also said to be planning his future.
The soon to be 30 is reportedly attracting substantial interest ahead of the summer, with a number of English and Italian clubs weighing up moves.
According to The Athletic, Arsenal are among those to have expressed interest in securing a deal, with Mikel Arteta still keen to bolster his defensive options. Blind is reported to have a small release clause which reportedly has caught Arsenal's interest after a significant financial outlay over the past eight months.
Blind, who enjoyed a four-year spell at Manchester United between 2014 and 2018, helping the club win the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup. He has been a regular for Ajax since the return to his boyhood club. He has made 31 appearances for the Dutch leaders this season.
Can he settle the Arsenal backline?
Arsenal are in a shamble at the back, with defenders like David Luiz, Sokratis, and Shkodran Mustafi nowhere near at the level envisioned in a top side. Although under Arteta their defensive performance has improved, they are likely to include more options at the back in Summer.
Blind in that case could prove to be a great squad player though he should not be the response fans want to see. But with Mustafi set to leave the side in Summer, roping in the Dutch international for the selling amount could be a good coup.
Blind could provide cover at centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield. Moreover, his earlier Premier League experience with Manchester United is a bonus which would give Mikel Arteta more options for the new season.