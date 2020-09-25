Arteta: Arsenal getting prepared in case of transfer opportunity

London, September 25: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are getting prepared in case the right opportunity presents itself before the October 5 transfer deadline.
Ahead of two matches against Liverpool next week, the Gunners are being linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Lyon rising star Houssem Aouar.
Lucas Torreira has been linked with Atletico in a switch that could boost Arsenal's chances of landing Partey.
While Arteta did not have any immediate updates as he faced reporters before the first Liverpool game in the Premier League on Monday, he suggested there was a chance of activity.
"We're still open to improving our team," he said ahead of his side's trip to Anfield.
"We are looking at different options, depending on what happens with some of our players here. We are getting prepared just in case we need to do something.
"We don’t have any updates on Lucas or any other player at the moment and sorry but I cannot talk about players that play for a different team.
"[Discussing] their qualities is not appropriate from my side."
🏆 #CarabaoCup progression? Secured. 🔐— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 24, 2020
📺 Here's how we did it... pic.twitter.com/j6qDtEbSCx
Arsenal boss Arteta praised forward Nicolas Pepe, who impressed in Wednesday's 2-0 EFL Cup win away to Leicester City.
The 25-year-old is under pressure to produce in his second season after netting just five Premier League goals in his debut campaign after joining for £72 million from Lille.
"I think he's come a long way," said Arteta, whose side have won three from three across all competitions in 2020-21.
"We know what the club paid for him when he joined and that was obviously an extra pressure but he's a player who's had to adapt, it's a different style. "He has a really good attitude. We can see development in a lot of phases of his game. He's very settled here, he's liked by the boys, he's a really good character to have around.
"I'm really positive that we're going to have him for many years and that he can perform at a really high level consistently."