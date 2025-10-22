Football Arteta Expresses Delight As Gyokeres Ends Goal Drought With Brace In Arsenal's Victory Mikel Arteta is thrilled to see Viktor Gyokeres score twice in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, marking his return to form and boosting the team's Champions League standing. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 4:46 [IST]

Mikel Arteta expressed his delight as Viktor Gyokeres ended his goal drought with two goals in Arsenal's 4-0 triumph over Atletico Madrid. The Gunners netted all four goals within a 13-minute span in the second half. Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli scored before Gyokeres' quick double. This win elevated Arsenal to third in the Champions League standings, maintaining their perfect record alongside only two other teams.

Gyokeres, a Swedish international, celebrated his first goals for Arsenal in major European competition. He has now scored nine times in ten home matches, including his tenure at Sporting CP. His last multi-goal performance in the Champions League was against Arsenal last November, where he achieved a hat-trick for Sporting. Arteta hopes this marks the beginning of a scoring streak for Gyokeres, who had gone seven games without finding the net.

Arsenal's victory marked their 100th win in the Champions League, making them the seventh team to reach this milestone and the third English club after Manchester United and Chelsea. Since returning to the Champions League in the 2023-24 season, Arsenal have dominated their home games with an aggregate score of 27-0. Arteta's squad is currently enjoying excellent form, having won their last six matches across all competitions.

Their current winning streak is only surpassed by longer runs under Arteta in October 2022 and August 2024, both lasting eight matches. Despite this success, Gyokeres emphasises that they are focusing on each game individually. "I am very pleased," he told UEFA. "They had some good opportunities, but I think we controlled it overall." He added that scoring four goals while keeping a clean sheet was very satisfying.

Arteta praised Gyokeres for his hard work and contribution to the team beyond just scoring goals. "The work rate he brings to the team is outstanding," Arteta told Amazon Prime. "We value a lot of things that he does for the team." Gyokeres' teammates were also thrilled with his performance, hoping it signals more successful sequences ahead.

Gyokeres himself remains focused on contributing to Arsenal's success through consistent effort and teamwork. "Both [my] goals were great," he said. "I try to do my best all the time and work hard." He believes that by doing things right defensively and capitalising on chances, Arsenal can continue their strong performances.

The Swede acknowledges that there is still a long journey ahead but remains optimistic about their prospects. "We want to do well; we want to win football matches," he stated. Despite acknowledging that taking it game-by-game might sound repetitive, Gyokeres insists it's crucial for maintaining focus throughout the season.