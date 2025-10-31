PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football Arteta Emphasises Day-by-Day Focus As Arsenal Pursues Premier League Title Mikel Arteta highlights the importance of a day-by-day approach for Arsenal as they strive for their first Premier League title since 2004. With strong performances and a solid defence, the team aims to maintain focus amidst title discussions. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Mikel Arteta has emphasised the importance of his Arsenal squad maintaining a daily focus as they aim to secure a Premier League title. The Gunners last celebrated this achievement in 2004. With only one loss in their first nine matches this season, Arsenal are considered early favourites for the title. According to the Opta supercomputer, they have a 67.8% chance of winning, with Manchester City trailing at 13.3%.

Arsenal's defensive prowess has been noteworthy during their recent performances. They became the first English top-flight team to win six games in a month without conceding any goals. As they prepare for an upcoming match against newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday, Arsenal holds a four-point lead over second-place Bournemouth.

Arteta's team has consistently finished second in the past three Premier League seasons. The manager believes that numerous factors must align for them to finally clinch the title. "We have to focus on the journey and what we have to do every single day," said Arteta. He stressed the importance of preparation and avoiding distractions within the team.

Their recent victories have been marked by strong defensive performances, with their last three wins achieved without conceding any goals. The last time Arsenal accomplished four consecutive clean-sheet victories was in April/May 2014, with Arteta playing in all those matches.

Arteta acknowledges that while many elements can be controlled, there are still numerous unpredictable factors that could impact their success. "A lot of factors have to go your way," he noted, highlighting that personal lives and other uncontrollable aspects play a role in achieving their goals.

Despite these challenges, Arteta remains focused on what can be controlled: "What we can control is what we do the best; that's it." He recognises that both the Premier League and Champions League present unique challenges and stresses the need for daily focus amid these specific contexts.

As Arsenal continues its campaign, Arteta's emphasis on daily progress and attention to detail remains central to their strategy. The team's current position reflects their strong start, but Arteta knows that maintaining this momentum requires consistent effort and focus on each day's tasks.