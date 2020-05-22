Football
Arturo Vidal 'very happy' at Barcelona amid Inter links

By Dejan Kalinic

Barcelona, May 22: Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal insisted he was happy at the La Liga club amid links with a move to Inter.

Vidal, 32, is reportedly a target for Inter, where he could reunite with former Juventus head coach Antonio Conte.

But the Chile international, who is contracted at Camp Nou until 2021, said he was happy to be at Barcelona.

"I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, of course I want to continue. Now I am more prepared than ever," Vidal said during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday (May 21).

"I am happy, there is a good group and I have great friends in the dressing room."

La Liga is nearing a resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic, having been suspended in March.

Vidal said he was ready to go with Barcelona chasing the La Liga title and Champions League crown.

"I feel very well physically, better than ever. In all my career I never had so much time to prepare myself," the midfielder said.

"We made a plan to the maximum to extend my career as much as possible.

"I feel prepared for what is coming, both the Champions League and LaLiga."


Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
