Assessment of Frank Lampard at Chelsea so far

Bengaluru, September 15: Chelsea legend Frank Lampard took over at Stamford Bridge as a manager at a difficult time for the club and deserves all the plaudits for that as most other young managers would have hesitated to take charge of a big club in such circumstances.
The Blues' undisputed best player Eden Hazard has left for Real Madrid while Chelsea would not be able to strengthen their squad due to a two-window transfer ban imposed by the FIFA.
No matter how big a player one used to be, that all plays absolutely no role as a manager especially in the early days when a manager is still in the learning phase. But Lampard must be praised for his fearless attitude and spirit to win over such a big hurdle just after one season as a manager.
The former English international midfielder started his second innings in football last season only by taking over Derby County in the Championship and took them to the Playoff final where they lost to Aston Villa.
In this article, let us analyse how Lampard has fared so far as a manager at Chelsea.
1. Lampard is not afraid of taking risks
Even the most experienced managers in the world tend to play a safe game when they join a new league. Everyone needs time to know his own players and also to understand the demands of the new league. In such circumstances, they mostly do not make too many bold moves like playing younger and inexperienced players but Lampard from day one, has shown that he is fearless. The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori probably did not expect more than bit-part roles this season but Lampard shown his trust on them and they have returned the faith of the boss.
2. Attractive gameplay
Chelsea's gameplay has been quite attractive under Lampard so far and it will only get better with time as the players get more used to the system. The Blues are playing a quick passing football and the movements of the players are much quicker than that of Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea's moves have been delight to watch so far and it will only get even better with better players in the future when the transfer ban is lifted. There is a saying that morning shows the day and from the looks of it, it is quite fair to say Lampard can become a great attacking minded manager in the future.
3. Perfect fit for the club
Chelsea's youth system has been one of the best in Europe for quite some time now but the club have been heavily criticized for not managing to pave the way for their young players to the first team. They finally look to have gotten a manager who trusts the young players emerging from the academy and is not afraid to play them. Chelsea and Lampard look like a match made in heaven and it is hardly a surprise considering the long golden tenure he had as a player at Stamford Bridge.