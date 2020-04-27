Assessment on all Liverpool players out on loan

Bengaluru, April 27: Liverpool are on course to claim their maiden Premier League title this season and would need only two more wins when the season resumes. They are a massive 25 points ahead of defending winners Manchester City which speaks about their dominance.
The enormous first-team quality is the major factor behind it however it has also seen important players such as Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi can barely get a look in. With such competition around the squad, many young players have had to leave Merseyside on loan to get anywhere near first-team football.
But rumours around the side is that some of the bench players could look for a new challenge in the Summer. Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana both have been tipped to leave the side.
To replace both the attackers, everybody may anticipate several transfers in the summer but it should also be noted that Liverpool have no less than ten players currently contracted to the club who are out on loan at the present moment.
Klopp have always shown that he would be ready to provide chances to youngsters and a couple of these players could have a future under Klopp next season.
We’ve taken a look at how all of those shipped out on a temporary basis have been prospering so far this season.
Rhian Brewster
One of the most promising names from the rank, the Liverpool forward has been often praised by the German manager and assured him of chances after maturity. He was sent on loan to Swansea City in January to get regular minutes. He made a positive start with four goals in his first 11 appearances but a serious knee injury later has ruled him out for a longer period.
Nathaniel Phillips
Phillips spent the first half of the season on loan to Stuttgart however was recalled to the Reds at the start of January after injuries to Lovren, Gomez and Matip. After returning, he made his debut immediately against Everton in the FA Cup, winning the tie 1-0.
However, with the first team regulars both closed on to full fitness, he was again sent back on loan Stuttgart for the second half of the season. He has made 19 appearances for the German second division side and has been one of the most impressive players. With Lovren set to leave in Summer as per rumours, he could prove to be a decent addition given his speedy growth.
Harry Wilson
The English winger has been quite impressive in his first full season in Premier League with Bournemouth. He has shown flashes of his quality despite Bournemouth’s struggles, scoring seven goals already this season. Liverpool had let him leave without an obligation to buy to Bournemouth and studying at his progress Klopp could be tempted to hand him a squad role next season. Liverpool can have a direct replacement of Shaqiri with Wilson.
Marko Grujic
The midfielder was Klopp's signings in 2016, however, has mostly played his football outside Anfield. The midfielder is currently in his second season on loan at Hertha Berlin and have progressed well in last two years appearing around 42 matches.
The Bundesliga side has already expressed their interest in signing him on a permanent deal but the midfielder has already expressed his desire to make a future at Anfield. Liverpool would require a direct backup for Fabinho while Adam Lallana's imminent departure in Summer could open up a space in midfield for him.
Sheyi Ojo
The English attacker was signed on as a 14-year-old from MK Dons for a massive £2million. Initially, he started brightly with Klopp, making 13 appearances. However, at 22-years of age things look to have gone south for the player. He looks to be out of Klopp's plan and currently in his fifth loan spell away from the side. He is currently with Rangers, playing under Steven Gerrard but has not started a league game since January while he last scored in September. His future appears to be away from Liverpool as things stand.
Ben Woodburn
Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer has not had much luck going out on loan. After a frustrating spell with Sheffield last season, this term he dropped down to League One to Oxford United on a season-long loan but broke his foot to hinder his development.
Taiwo Awoniyi
The Nigerian forward is currently in his sixth spell away from Anfield and currently is in Mainz. He, however, has zero goal involvements in six games and does not look to have a future at Liverpool.
Ovie Ejaria
Currently in his second season on loan with Reading the English attacker has established himself as one of their key players. Reading are likely to make the deal permanent in Summer who has scored thrice and assisted four times for them this season.
Kamil Grabara
The goalkeeper has been a regular in Championship with Huddersfield Town and has played 28 games so far. However, a head injury in January sidelined him for a longer period.
Loris Karius
The infamous Liverpool keeper has been away on a temporary deal in last two seasons. Just like previous years this season he too has been away to Turkey with Besiktas. Despite being a regular in the side, the Turkish club has told that they will not sign him on a permanent deal in Summer and Liverpool are likely to look suitors for him.